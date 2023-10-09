Sunday evening Trelawny crash claims another life Loop Jamaica

Sunday evening Trelawny crash claims another life
Loop News
Sunday evening Trelawny crash claims another life

… second woman dies after collision

Loop News

40 minutes ago

The scene of the crash in Braco, Trelawny on Sunday afternoon.

A second woman has died following the crash at a section of Braco main road in Trelawny on Sunday afternoon, increasing the death toll on the nation’s road.

The Trelawny police have identified both victims as 53-year-old Sharon Hackett of a Linstead, St Catherine address and 39-year-old nurse Ava-Daun Allen of Steer Town, St Ann.

Reports are that about 4:30pm, Allen was driving a Toyota Altis motor car on a wet and slippery Braco main road when she collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Hackett, who was a passenger in the truck, the truck driver, and Allen were reportedly rushed to the Falmouth Hospital by emergency personnel, where Allen was pronounced dead.

Hackett later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Up to Friday, October 6, 307 lives were lost to road crashes, resulting from 286 fatal collisions.

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

A nurse died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash at a section of the Braco main road in Trelawny on Sunday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been releas

