Sunday racing on at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

It’s full steam ahead for horseracing at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

First post at 11:30 am and the 10-race card features the six-furlong RonRon for non-winners of four races and the Bridge 99 FM Cup, a hot overnight-allowance at seven and a half furlongs headed by top-weight importee, RUNAWAY ALGO.

Prepping for the US$125,000 Mouttet Mile set for December 3, speedy RUNAWAY ALGO makes another attempt to win a race out the chute after staying on for third behind JORDON REIN’S and EROY at a mile in grade one on August 27.

The fast three-year-old colt was caught at the wire at seven and a half furlongs by fellow United States-bred runner, I’VE GOT MAGIC, on May 22, denying him a fifth straight win.

Sharing top-weight 126lbs with Anthony Nunes’ ONEOFAKIND, Dale Murphy’s RUNAWAY ALGO has terrifying speed, which he used to good effect in May when holding off top-rated sprinter MAHOGANY by a half-length at five and a half furlongs.

RUNAWAY ALGO’s recent third-place run behind JORDON REIN’S, a top Mouttet Mile prospect and fellow importee, suggests he should be able to make all among overnight-allowance company.

However, champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ miler, ONEOFAKIND, could be a dangerous foe though returning off a six-month lay-up.

RUNAWAY ALGO will try making all, but could be tested by Gary Subratie’s American filly, AWESOME TREASURE.

Leading jockey Dane Dawkins is aboard AWESOME TREASURE, who led stablemate CALCULUS at nine furlongs and 25 yards a week ago.

Tuesday’s winner, DADDY JONES, has long-speed pace and could also cause problems for RUNAWAY ALGO after an easy victory at seven and a half in 1:32.3.

Christopher Mamdeen is aboard RUNAWAY ALGO, whereas Reyan Lewis partners joint top-weight ONEOFAKIND.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Race 1 – 1200m

Tapit Good (2)

Race 2 – 1200m

Breaking Storm (4)

Race 3 -1000m St

Sure Curlin (2)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Papito (2)

Race 5 – 1100m

Aphelios (7)

Race 6 -1300m

Prosecco (13)

Race 7 – 1000m Rd

One Like It (1)

Race 8 – 1200m

Luksol (2)

Race 9 – 1500m

Runaway Algo (7)

Race 10 – 1200m

Noa Li (11)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1100m

Aphelios (7)

Race 8 – 1200m

Luksol (2)

Race 10 – 1200m

Noa Li (11)