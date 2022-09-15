Sunil Narine, Colin Munro lead Knight Riders to important victory Loop Jamaica

Discarded West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine and New Zealander Colin Munro fired Trinbago Knight Riders to a 26-run victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 18th match of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday night.

Sent in to bat at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, the Knight Riders – led by an attacking 42 from opener Munro – posted 150 for eight off their allotted 20 overs.

Narine then send down a tight spell, taking two for nine from his four overs, as the Amazon Warriors chasing a victory target of 151 were bowled out for 124 off 17.5 overs.

The Amazon Warriors got off to the worst possible start losing Paul Sterling for a duck and three wickets in total in the Powerplay.

Narine was well supported by Andre Russell and the returning Akeal Hosein.

Russell, who earlier in the day was left out of the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, picked up three for 16 off 2.5 overs. Hosein secured three for 36 from four.

Skipper Shimron Hetmyer and Colin Ingram briefly threatened to take the game away from the Knight Riders. However, when Russell removed Hetmyer for 20, the collapse began, and the remaining Amazon Warriors batters fell for just 26 runs.

Ingram made 13 from 20 balls.

Earlier, the Amazon Warriors produced a disciplined performance with the ball that kept the Knight Riders in check throughout, although the 150 represents their best total of the CPL campaign.

Led by Tabraiz Shamsi’s four for 36, wickets were taken at regular intervals to ensure that no batter ever felt comfortable at the crease.

Overcoming the early loss of Tion Webster (0) and Nicholas Pooran (15), Munro combined with Tim Siefert (27) to compile a 51-run partnership that set a foundation for some late-order risk-taking.

Narine, Kieron Pollard and Ravi Rampaul hit a combined five sixes to help the Knight Riders set a total of 150 runs that always appeared as if it would be tricky to chase.

This proved to be the case in the Amazon Warrior reply. No batter was able to face more than 20 deliveries despite reaching 81 for four in the 10th over. The Amazon Warriors lost their remaining six wickets for 43 runs to succumb to a heavy defeat.

The victory ended the Knight Riders’ three-game losing streak and reignited their CPL campaign.

The Knight Riders improved to fourth place in the six-team table with five points from six matches while the Amazon Warriors (3 points) slipped to the bottom.

Unbeaten Barbados Pride are out front on 12 points, six clear of second-place Jamaica Tallawahs and third-place St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, which are both on six points apiece.

Summarised scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 150-8 (Munro 42, Seifert 27; Shamsi 4-36, Shepherd 3-22).

Guyana Amazon Warriors 124 all out (Hemraj 28, Hetmyer 20; Russell 3-16, Hosein 3-36, Narine 2-6).