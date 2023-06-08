Sunil Narine joins elite club with 500 T20 wickets Loop Jamaica

Sunil Narine etched his name in the annals of cricket history on Wednesday as he became the third bowler ever to achieve the remarkable feat of capturing 500 wickets in Twenty20 matches.

The West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago off-spinner secured a solitary wicket for Surrey at Sophia Gardens during their resounding 65-run victory over Glamorgan in the English County T20 Blast competition.

Narine’s extraordinary milestone arrived in the early stages of his second over, the ninth of the innings. On that delivery, left-handed batsman Colin Ingram was caught by Sam Curran at deep mid-wicket, leaving the home team at 75-3 in their pursuit of a target of 237 for victory.

The first bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark in this format was Dwayne Bravo, who presently boasts an impressive tally of 615 wickets. Following him closely on the all-time list is Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has taken 555 wickets to claim the second spot.