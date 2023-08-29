Sunshine Girl Latanya Wilson gets $1m donation after house fire Loop Jamaica

National netball player Latanya Wilson has received financial assistance to rebuild her house after a devastating fire.

Suspected arson led to the destruction of Wilson’s home in the Rum Lane area of downtown Kingston, along with several others, last week.

Yesterday, Wilson gratefully accepted a combined donation of $1 million from the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), and Mayberry Investments.

“I am thankful and want to express my appreciation for this generous donation from the JOA, SVL, and Mayberry. It has been difficult for my family and me since we lost our house, but this contribution will significantly aid in our rebuilding efforts,” said Wilson.

Wilson was a member of the Sunshine Girls team that recently participated in the Netball World Cup held in South Africa. Jamaica took home the bronze medal in that tournament.

In addition to her national team commitments, Wilson also plays professional netball for the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia’s Super League.

Sadly, she lost nearly all her belongings in the fire, including her hard-earned World Cup medal.