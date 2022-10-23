Sunshine Girls close out World Cup Qualifiers with perfect record Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls finished atop the table at the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Kingston by defeating Trinidad and Tobago 69-47 in their top-of-the-table fixture on Saturday night.

The Sunshine Girls had quarterly scores of 21-11, 38-23, and 57-39 before adding 12 goals in the final quarter for a 22-goal margin of victory to finish the qualifiers with a perfect record.

The final day at the National Indoor Sports Centre, however, belonged to 14th-ranked Barbados as they became the 16th and final qualifier for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa with a convincing 68-29 victory over 30th-ranked Antigua and Barbados.

The Barbadians will join Jamaica, which are ranked third in the world, and 11th-ranked Trinidad and Tobago as the regional representatives at netball’s premier competition from July 28-August 6, 2023.

The regional qualifying tournament in Jamaica was used to determine the last two qualifiers for the World Cup.

Hosts Jamaica had booked their qualification for Cape Town on the basis of their world ranking while Trinidad and Tobago became the 15th team to qualify when they defeated the USA 43-21 on Wednesday.