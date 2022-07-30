Sunshine Girls dominate South Africa at commonwealth Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made it two victories from two games on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating South Africa 68-49 in Pool A on Saturday.

The result means that Jamaica have won 13 out of their 16 previous encounters against South Africa.

The Sunshine Girls, who are looking to improve on their bronze medal four years ago in Australia, were led to victory by captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler who had a perfect scoring record in the game.

Fowler played 40 minutes and scored 33 goals from 33 attempts as the Sunshine Girl won three of the four quarters.

They won the opening quarter 18-17, the second 19-12, and the third 17-12. South Africa took the fourth and final quarter 18-14 but lost the tie by 19 points.

Goal shooter Shimona Nelson and goal attacker Rebekah Robinson were also perfect on the day.

Nelson had 14 from 14 and Robinson ended with six from six.

Shanice Beckford supported well with 15 goals from 18 attempts.

Ine Mari Venter was the leading scorer for South Africa with 30 goals from 36 attempts.

Jamaica beat Wales 72-43 in their opening game on Friday. South Africa were playing their first match.

Jamaica will play their third game against Barbados on Monday while South Africa return to action against Barbados on Sunday.