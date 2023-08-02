Sunshine Girls dominate T&T to move into semis at Netball World Cup Loop Jamaica

Jamaica comfortably defeated Trinidad and Tobago with a score of 89-26, maintaining their flawless record at the Netball World Cup and securing their spot in the semi-finals.

The Sunshine Girls delivered an outstanding performance during the second quarter, establishing a commanding 44-10 lead at the midway point and maintaining an impressive pace throughout the entire match.

Romelda Aiken-George was instrumental in Jamaica’s victory, scoring 37 out of 42 attempts, contributing to the Sunshine Girls perfect seven wins out of seven in South Africa.

Shanice Beckford contributed 20 goals out of 24 attempts, while captain Jhaniele Fowler, brought in during the third quarter, added 17 goals from 19 attempts, and Rebekah Robinson secured 15 goals out of 17 attempts in the resounding victory.

As anticipated, Afeisha Noel led Trinidad and Tobago with 20 goals from 22 attempts.

With this victory, Jamaica join Australia and England as the teams that have advanced to Saturday’s semi-finals.

In Pool G, Jamaica currently holds the second position, trailing behind New Zealand, who will face hosts South Africa later on Wednesday.

Earlier matches saw Wales succumb to a 73-56 defeat against Uganda, while Zimbabwe emerged victorious with a 68-40 win against Singapore.