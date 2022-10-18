Sunshine Girls maul USA at Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls recorded a convincing 70-16 victory over the USA on day two of the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier at the National Indoor Sports Centre on Monday night.

Goal shooter Amanda Pinkney led the Sunshine Girls who only trail once after the USA opened the scoring.

Pinkney ended with a 92 percent shooting accuracy by converting 22 goals from 24 attempts to power the Sunshine Girls to two straight victories.

Goal attack Gizelle Allison supported with 23 from 30, while captain Jhaniele Fowler, who was pulled from the game after the first quarter, converted 13 goals from 15 attempts and Kelsey Jonas had 12 from 17.

Seventeen-year-old goal attack Aniyah Langiagne and goal shooter Oshina Graham each had six goals for the 37th-ranked USA, which also suffered defeat on the opening day.

Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Grenada also remained perfect on the day.

The 11th-ranked Trinidadians, who played twice on the opening day, secured their third straight victory by defeating 21st-ranked St Vincent and the Grenadines 49-42.

Grenada ranked 20th in the world also secured their third straight victory on day two by defeating 30th-ranked Antigua and Barbuda 62-29 to join Trinidad and Tobago atop the table with a maximum of six points each.

The top two are followed by Barbados and Jamaica, both on four points from two games each.

Barbados ranked 14th in the world secured their second straight victory by defeating 22nd-ranked St Lucia 58-26 in the final game on Monday night.

The regional qualifier will determine the last two qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa

The host country of Jamaica is already qualified for the World Cup, so the next two highest-placed countries will be the ones to join them among the 16 teams competing in Cape Town.

New Zealand are the reigning Netball World Cup champions.

Day 3 schedule (Tuesday, October 18)6:15 pm – Grenada vs Trinidad and Tobago6:25 pm – Cayman Islands vs Jamaica8:15 pm – the USA vs Barbados8:25 pm – St Vincent & The Grenadines vs St Lucia