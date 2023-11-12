Sunshine Girls secure 5th place in 6-nation Fast5 World Netball Series Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls finished fifth in the six-nation Fast5 World Netball Series in Christchurch, New Zealand on Sunday.

After making a great start on the opening day, Jamaica could not repeat those efforts on day two, eventually finishing next to last when prevailing 36-31 in a battling win over a gallant Malawi in their final play-off match.

Respectively experienced goal shoots, Jamaica’s Romelda Aiken-George, in her last Fast5 appearance, and Malawi’s Joyce Mvula were influential figures at each end of the court, both playing big minutes during the tournament.

Aiken-George propelled Jamaica to the playoff victory with an impressive 22 goals out of 21 attempts, receiving solid support from goal attack Gezelle Allison, who contributed 12 goals from nine attempts. Rhea Dixon, playing for nine minutes, managed two goals from two attempts.

For Malawi, Mvula achieved a game-high 29 goals from 25 attempts, while goal attack Loreen Ngwira and Amina Msusa each scored a goal.

This marked Jamaica’s second triumph over Malawi in the two-day tournament. The Sunshine Girls narrowly defeated the African team 41-37 on day one, concluding with two victories in three games and securing a favorable position for the final.

However, on day two, the Sunshine Girls, who had previously shocked Australia with a 38-36 win in the tournament’s opening game, lost their chance for the final. They suffered a 32-27 defeat against England. Subsequently, New Zealand dominated the Sunshine Girls with a 50-16 victory, featuring three six-pointers from Tiana Metuarau. That victory propelled New Zealand into the final against Australia.

In the final, Australia secured back-to-back titles with a clinical 35-23 victory.

In a fast-paced, high-octane final, Australia hit their straps from the outset with a commanding presence across all areas of the court, leaving the New Zealand Fast5 Ferns chasing throughout.

With four accomplished shooters, spearheaded by Georgie Horjus dominating from the two-point zone, accompanied by non-stop defensive pressure, the Australians held the upper hand throughout the contest.

Particularly effective were defensive duo, captain Maltida Garrett, player of the match, and Ervin O’Shannassy who effectively shut down the Fast5 Ferns ability to score extra points from the two-point zone.

The New Zealanders struggled with the pair’s long reach which nullified their scoring prowess to just two shots from range and they also had difficulty finding any consistent flow. Some brief resistance in a drawn second quarter provided hope but that proved short-lived as Australia took a stranglehold on proceedings.

In an intense contest throughout, England won the battle for the bronze medal when clinching a tight 30-22 win over South Africa.

The Fast5 tournament brought the international netball calendar for the year to a close

In the Fast5 format of netball, teams are made up of five players, rather than the standard seven. The match length is shorter, with games split into four six-minute quarters. Unlimited substitutions are also allowed throughout a match from the ‘substitution box’.

When it comes to scoring, there are three different zones: worth one, two, and three points, respectively.

After a goal is scored, the team that did not score takes the centre pass, unlike the traditional alternating centre pass rules.

The Fast5 Ferns from New Zealand have dominated the competition since its inception in 2009, winning an impressive seven titles.

DAY ONE SCORESJamaica 38 Australia 36New Zealand 42 Malawi 13England 37 South Africa 26Jamaica 41 Malawi 37Australia 38 South Africa 32New Zealand 32 England 21South Africa 33 Jamaica 17England 41 Malawi 30Australia 38 New Zealand 29

DAY TWO SCORESEngland 33 Jamaica 27Australia 42 Malawi 24New Zealand 41 South Africa 33Australia 37 England 16New Zealand 50 Jamaica 16South Africa 37 Malawi 31Jamaica 36 Malawi 31England 30 South Africa 22 (bronze medal match)Australia 35 New Zealand 23 (gold medal match)