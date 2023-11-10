Sunshine Girls stun Australia in Fast5 World Series opener Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls used their final-quarter power play to score a shocking 38-36 victory against defending champions Australia in the opening game of the 2023 Fast5 World Series at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

Trailing 36-32 with seven seconds left, a double-point three-pointer from Gezelle Allison sealed the victory for the Sunshine Girls.

Allison, who led the Sunshine Girls with a game-high 29 goals from just 14 attempts, was named Player of the Game.

Allison expressed joy at receiving the Player of the Mame honours.

“I am thrilled; it marks my first international Player of the Match award, so I am very happy. In the past, I used to attempt a lot of long-range shots, but I took a step back. However, with this game format encouraging long-range shots, the coach advised me to go out and shoot, and that’s exactly what I did,” Allison shared shortly after the triumphant win.

English-born Rhae Dixon, making her debut with the Sunshine Girls, supported well with five goals from five attempts, while Romelda Aiken-George and Amanda Pinkney each contributed two goals.

For Australia, Sophie Fawns had 13 from 12 attempts, Lucy Austin scored 12 from 13, Tippah Dwan supported with six from seven, and Georgie Horjus had five from five.

In another match, New Zealand’s Fast5 Ferns secured a comfortable 42-13 win in their tournament opener against Malawi.

Jamaica will aim for a second win later on Friday when they play Malawi.

The Fast5 World Series ends on Saturday.