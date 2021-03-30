Sunwing Travel Group announces that Mystique Holbox by Royalton will join Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio brand

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, March 30, 2021: Sunwing Travel Group is pleased to announce that Mystique Holbox by Royalton will be joining Marriott International’s portfolio and is expected to align with the Tribute Portfolio brand later this year. The news follows last month’s monumental announcement that Sunwing Travel Group’s resort division, Blue Diamond Resorts, had entered into a long-term agreement with Marriott International.

The move will bring one of Mexico’s most stylish destinations to the Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s growing global family of independent hotels highly regarded for their unique, captivating design and vibrant social experiences.

“We are excited to be furthering our agreement with Marriott International by introducing Mystique Holbox by Royalton to the vibrant Tribute Portfolio,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels & Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “Mystique Holbox’s unique, nature-inspired design, secluded location and personalized service offers an unparalleled vacation experience that we are thrilled to share with new and existing customers.”

Mystique Holbox by Royalton will be joining 19 other Blue Diamond Resorts properties in aligning with Marriott International. Those 19 resorts will become part of Autograph Collection, Marriott’s collection of hotels hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, significantly expanding Marriott’s all inclusive portfolio. As part of the agreement, Sunwing Travel Group will benefit from worldwide distribution in addition to the award winning Marriott Bonvoy travel program with 147 million members worldwide.

“We are thrilled to add Mystique Holbox by Royalton, the twentieth Blue Diamond Resorts property, to the Marriott portfolio,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. “This exquisite boutique beachfront resort, which is located on the exotic Island of Holbox, is a perfect fit for our Tribute Portfolio brand.”

Located in the Yum Balam Nature Reserve, Mystique Holbox by Royalton is a contemporary beach resort that perfectly blends the island’s natural landscapes with traditional Mexican design. The property is home to 38 sprawling suites featuring lavish amenities and two on-site restaurants serving dishes influenced by local cuisine in addition to interactive dining experiences. Guests can explore the car-free island’s natural beauty on a biking tour, kiteboard on the calm waters or swim with whale sharks.

To help vacationers book with peace of mind, Mystique Holbox by Royalton has implemented their Safety-Assured Vacations protocols throughout the entire vacation experience. The program includes on-site COVID-19 viral antigen testing and free All-In Medical Assistance to cover the costs of any accidents or illness (including COVID-19-related medical needs).

Guests can book their tropical getaway at mystiqueresorts.com or by visiting marriott.com.

About Sunwing Travel Group

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing Travel Group is comprised of Sunwing Vacations and Vacation Express, two of the leading leisure tour operators in North America; Sunwing Airlines, Canada’s premier leisure airline; SunwingJets, a luxury private jet charter service; SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings, two leading travel retail businesses; NexusTours, a full-service destination management company; and Blue Diamond Resorts, the Group’s hotel management company, an innovative organization that operates popular resort brands across the Caribbean and Mexico. Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries, including the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, adults-only brands Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, and Mystique by Royalton. For more information on Sunwing Travel Group, please visit www.sunwingtravelgroup.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Tribute Portfolio

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With nearly 50 hotels open around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. Stay with character and stay connected on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

