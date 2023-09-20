Super50 Cup bowls off October 17 with new league format Loop Jamaica

The 2023 CG United Super50 Cup – the region’s premier List A 50-over tournament – will bowl off on Tuesday, October 17, and conclude on Saturday, November 11 in Trinidad with a new eight-team league format.

The tournament will feature 31 matches to be played at three venues: the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queen’s Park Oval, and the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Grounds.

All 13 matches at the Brian Lara Academy, including the semi-finals and final, will be televised live on ESPN Caribbean, with 12 of those matches being day/night games.

This year’s CG United Super50 Cup will feature a new eight-team league with each of the teams facing each other once. The top four in the league will qualify for the final four.

First place will play fourth place, with second place playing third place in the two semi-finals which are slated for Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday, November 8, and Thursday, November 9.

The final will be at the same venue on Saturday, November 11, where the winners will become the CG United Super50 Cup champions and lift the Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy.

West Indies Academy and Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) will again join the traditional six franchises – defending champions Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Home side Trinidad & Tobago Red Force open this year’s tournament when they take on the CCC at the Queen’s Park Oval on October 17 at 9:00 am. Later on that day, Guyana Harpy Eagles face Windward Islands Volcanoes at 1:00 pm in the first televised contest.

Cricket West Indies’ new director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, said “This is a crucial stage in our planning as we look to build towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. We see the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup as the perfect platform to establish and incentivize a West Indies brand of play in the 50-over format and for the emergence of new talent.

“The introduction of the round-robin format will provide players with more ‘playing time’ in the middle as well as a balanced way of gauging individual and team performances. We are pleased to again have CCC and the West Indies Academy participating at the senior level as they join the other six franchise teams as we look to widen the pool of players.”

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

Venues: Queen’s Park Oval (QPO); Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA); UWI SPEC

Matches in bold are televised matches, exclusively live on ESPN Caribbean.

All other matches streamed live on the Windiescricket YouTube channel.

17 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs CCC at QPO – 9am17 October: Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA – 1pm18 October: Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions at BLCA – 1pm19 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO – 9am19 October: CCC vs West Indies Academy at BLCA – 1pm20 October: Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions at UWI SPEC – 9am21 October: Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy at QPO – 9am21 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA – 1pm22 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC at UWI SPEC – 9am23 October: Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at QPO – 9am23 October: Barbados Pride vs West Indies Academy at UWI SPEC – 9am25 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride at BLCA – 9am25 October: West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions at QPO – 9am25 October: Guyana Harpy Eagles vs CCC at UWI SPEC – 9am26 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at BLCA – 1pm27 October: Jamaica Scorpions vs CCC at UWI SPEC – 9am28 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs West Indies Academy at QPO – 9am29 October: Barbados Pride vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at UWI SPEC – 9am29 October: Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA – 1pm31 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at QPO – 9am31 October: CCC vs Barbados Pride at UWI SPEC – 9am1 November: West Indies Academy vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at UWI SPEC – 9am2 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions at QPO – 9am