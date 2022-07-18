Supligen and ESIROM cop bronze Telly Award! | Loop Jamaica

If Supligen was your favourite drink growing up as a child, and maybe even now, you may be excited to learn the brand is still copping awards.

Recently, the liquid meal supplement brand placed third in the People’s Telly Awards, claiming the Bronze award from the 11,000 entries submitted, globally, including an increased number of submissions from Australia, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honour excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, non-broadcast video and television programming, and the recent evolution and rise of digital video (web series, VR, 360 and beyond).

The winning video production that led ESIROM and Supligen to cop the Telly!

The Telly Awards honours excellence in video and television across all screens, and today reflects and celebrates this exciting new era of the moving image on and offline.

How was the win achieved?

The Telly Awards represent and highlight work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

With this year being their 43rd Annual Telly, they celebrated under the theme: the re-emergence of our industry that has resurfaced into a transformed world, equipped with new tools and a new POV.

“In order to win, we needed to loop in the public and our beloved Supligen supporters! After being shortlisted, online voting began and we needed five-star votes to place,” commented Alex Morrisey, Supligen’s Digital Agency, ESIROM Limited.

“Digitally, voting took off and hit our KPIs with a reach of 13k and Impressions at 19k. Our Audience remained a combination of 60.5% Women and 39.5% Men, which has gained us good insight as the brand is a lifestyle brand enjoyed by both genders, however online, women dominate our platforms,” sharedSherida Cohen, Brand Manager for Supligen.

She continued sharing, “Supligen as an older brand, us winning this bronze award especially as our first major win for content on YouTube, it shows that the brand is still relevant, especially as we continue to attract younger consumers which give the brand a longer life cycle and also collectively, this continues to keep the brand top of mind.”

This wasn’t the first time Supligen and its partnership with ESIROM “reaped the reward”.

In 2019, ESIROM pulled off an April Fools’ prank across Supligen’s social media platform which alluded to Supligen having a new Cookies and Cream flavour.

The success of that social post led to the real-life execution of that product and speaks to their continued success in the realm of social media, brand innovation and showing the relevance of the brand through digital media.