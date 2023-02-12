Support for Haiti to dominate talks at CARICOM heads meeting in Nassau

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua and Barbuda will be represented at the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM on February 15 and 16 and continued support for Haiti will form an integral part of the talks.

The high-level meeting is taking place in Nassau and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he will travel to the Bahamas, to attend the meeting

Trudeau will drive progress on shared priorities, including continued support for the Haitian people.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the leaders to consider further regional political, security, and humanitarian assistance in support of the Haitian people and Haitian-led solutions to the ongoing situation in Haiti, which is having a devastating impact on the Haitian people.

Discussions and bilateral meetings will also be held among CARICOM leaders and Trudeau is expected to work to strengthen Canada’s partnership with countries in the Caribbean region, including by advancing democracy, human rights, economic growth that benefits everyone, and developing clean energy.

Trudeau says he will also work with CARICOM leaders to “increase trade and investment between Canada and the Caribbean to create jobs and growth, and advocate for climate action and resilience for the region, which is particularly vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters”

“Canada and the Caribbean Community share strong ties between our peoples, common values, and a strong commitment to fighting climate change. I look forward to meeting with the leaders of CARICOM to discuss how we can continue to work together to support the people of Haiti, strengthen the Caribbean region, and build a better future for people and businesses in Canada, the Caribbean, and around the world,” Trudeau explained

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com