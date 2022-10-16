Support for Women’s Centre IT programme improves Loop Jamaica

With the aim of strengthening the employability of teen mothers in today’s digitally-driven world, Sandals Foundation recently handed over a newly outfitted computer laboratory to the Women’s Centre Foundation of Jamaica’s Montego Bay branch.

The computer lab is to serve some 25 teen mothers, as well as the Lucea branch community improving digital capacity of the young women, and allowing for their National Standard Curriculum (NSC) and Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) certification in Information Technology in order to improve their employability.

Valued at approximately $1.5 million, upgrades at the lab included provision of six computers and desks, electrical upgrades and surge protector, AC servicing and painting of the facility.

Judian Scott, Manager of the Montego Bay Women’s Centre, was effusive in her praise for the assistance that was given by Sandals Foundation, saying it will advance the centre’s future plans.

“We are planning to offer a new skill, which is customer service, and so the computer lab will assist the young women to become employable in the BPO sector,” she observed.

“Because of these donations, the girls will be able to upskill and become better citizens in the society,” Scott added.

Over the years, Sandals Foundation has donated a number of lap tops computers, as well as fully outfitted the Cosmetology Lab used by students to sit the CSEC exams, and allowing participants to do their practical sessions, respectively. The improvements have resulted in many students achieving full certification in their fields of study.

“Some of our girls were successful in as many as seven CSEC subjects,” Scott gushed.

Director of Field Operations at the Women’s Centre, Beverly Martin-Berry (right), presentation a plaque of appreciation to Dawn Smith, General Manager of Sandals Royal Caribbean, who accepts on behalf of Sandals Foundation.

In expressing gratitude, Director of Field Operations at the Women’s Centre, Beverly Martin-Berry, said: “On behalf of Sports and Culture Minister Olivia Grange and the board of management, staff and students, we are highly appreciative of the partnership forged, as the Sandals Foundation is always willing to step up and assist the centres island-wide.

Martin-Berry said the computer lab aligns with the effort of the Government’s vision 2030 programme which is about human capital development, by allowing the students to become information technology savvy, as well as feel empowered.

Dawn Smith, General Manager of Sandals Montego Bay, who participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony on behalf of Sandals Foundation, lauded the Women’s Centre of Jamaica for the work the organisation is doing on behalf of young pregnant teens. She affirmed a commitment of the resort “to have the young women complete their six-week work experience by becoming part of the Sandals Hospitality programme.”

Executive Director of Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke, said: “Sandals Foundation believes in second chances, and in using education as a vehicle for transformation, hence our longstanding support of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica.”

Clarke pointed to the foundations’ 40 for 40 Initiative which offers 40 outreach transformation programmes spread across the region, noting that the support to the computer lab firmly aligns with empowering the Caribbean region’s most vulnerable women by ensuring they have access to the resources they need to further their education and skills development.