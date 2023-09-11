Supreme Ventures Foundation sparks 100 back-to-school smiles Loop Jamaica

More than 100 children in state care had a great start to the school year with sparkling smiles, thanks to the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) and the DentCare Smile Clinic.

The children residing in CPFSA-operated homes across Clarendon and St Andrew received teeth cleaning and fluoride treatment as part of a back-to-school initiative spearheaded by the SVF.

Beneficiaries of the SVF and the DentCare Smile Clinic teams were Summerfield Children’s Home in Clarendon and Homestead Place of Safety in St Andrew.

Each child received book vouchers valued at $10,000 and essential school supplies to help ease the inevitable back-to-school expenses in addition to dental care.

Gabrielle Waite, sponsorship and events officer at Supreme Ventures Limited (right), warmly presents book vouchers to Marlon Robinson, Assistant Manager of the Summerfield Child Care Facility.

Heather Goldson, Director of the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) and Chief Marketing Officer of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) was pleased to see the rollout of the initiative and the resulting smiles on the children’s faces.

“At SVF, we are very keen on enriching the lives of the vulnerable in our community by providing impactful experiences. Through our collaboration with DentCare Smile Clinic we have been able to provide these children not only with a brighter smile but to set the foundation for them to have a brighter future. We are not just providing dental care. We’re enhancing their self-esteem, supporting their back-to-school expenses, and helping them embark on their educational journey with brighter smiles and greater confidence,” she said.

The DentCare Smile Clinic offered dental services on their state-of-the-art mobile unit, manned by their team of dental practitioners led by Dr Randolph Morgan and Dr Sarah Tibby.

Dr Randolph Morgan expertly administers teeth cleaning within DentCare’s cutting-edge mobile unit, a highlight of the Supreme Ventures Foundation’s back-to-school event.

“At DentCare Smile Clinic, giving back to our community is very important to us, which is one of the reasons we invested in a mobile unit that allows us to take our services to those who can’t readily access dental service. With that in mind, we are truly thrilled to partner with Supreme Ventures Foundation in this impactful back-to-school endeavour that is focusing on children in state care,” expressed Dr Morgan.

He added: “Our commitment goes beyond providing dental care; it extends to the very essence of these children’s well-being. By ensuring access to proper dental care, we aim not only to improve their physical health but also to nurture their self-esteem, empowering them with a brighter outlook on their journey ahead.”