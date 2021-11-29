Supreme Ventures Limited opens another store in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica

Lottery and gaming entity, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), added another store to its fleet of company-owned locations in Montego Bay, St James last week, bringing the total number to nine island-wide and to two in St James

It is estimated that SVL expended over $20 millon on the new location which should impact employment and opportunities in the west. The lottery and gaming company is expressing confidence that the new location is ideal for its existing customers, and will attract new patrons while building a bigger brand presence in the west.

SLV has been on an aggressive expansion and growth strategy locally and through new markets, including in Guyana and South Africa. Last week’s opening of the second St James store is aligned with the company’s growth trajectory, the growth of the gaming sector and the increase in SVL’s product and service offerings.

Chairman of Supreme Ventures Limited, Gary Peart, confirmed that the new offerings, new services, new locations and new markets are “part and parcel” of the growth trajectory.

Company Chairman Gary Peart speaking at the opening of Supreme Ventures Limited’s new location in Montego Bay last week.

“Montego Bay will continue to see what makes Supreme Ventures unique, why we have been so successful, and why our customers love playing Jamaica’s favourite games with us. I am confident that the opening of this store will support the economy and increase the viability of the sector as we provide new opportunities for our stakeholders. This expansion also reaffirms SVL’s commitment to Jamaica through the continued provision of employment, especially now when thousands of Jamaicans are struggling due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Peart was quoted as saying in a press release from SLV.

SVL has some new and innovative products which were recently launched.

In spite of its push to drive more online gaming, Xesus Johnston, CEO of Prime Sports, reiterates the importance of physical outlets to its customer base.

“As SVL’s customer base expands across Jamaica, we are putting the necessary facilities in place to ensure that our valued customers have convenient access points for all our popular gaming products. It is important to note that the addition of retail locations is not only crucial to SVL’s growth, but represents increased convenience for many of our customers. Despite the launch of our online products within the last two years, we are still cognisant of the fact that some of our customers prefer going to the ‘brick and mortar’ establishments, and so we have to ensure they are also satisfied,” said Johnston.

The Supreme Ventures retail network is one of the largest on the island, with over 1,400 outlets island-wide; nine of which are retail centres owned directly by the company.