Supreme Ventures still looking for $35 million Lotto winner Loop Jamaica

Supreme Ventures still looking for $35 million Lotto winner
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jackpot won in May of this year still unclaimed

2 hrs ago

A $35 million Lotto jackpot that was won on May 31 this year is still unclaimed, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised.

The winning numbers were 3, 4, 13, 20, 25 and 34, and the ticket was bought at Meadowbrook Pharmacy in St Andrew.

In a release on Monday, Supreme Ventures said it is urging all Lotto players to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers for that date.

The company said prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the draw date, and indicated that unclaimed prizes from all lottery games go to the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC).

Supreme Ventures said to begin the process of collecting a jackpot, the winner must present the winning ticket with the applicable signature affixed, along with a valid national identification, at the Supreme Ventures store in Twin Gates Plaza, 25 Constant Spring Road in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

