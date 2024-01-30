Surveillance cameras coming for JUTC buses, says Vaz Loop Jamaica

Commuters riding buses belonging to the State-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will soon benefit from an extra layer of security – surveillance cameras.

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz said the cameras are to be installed on the buses to boost passenger safety. He made the disclosure on Tuesday while making a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives.

“The worrying problem of violence in the society and on our roads continues to raise concerns about safety in general. Regarding the public transportation system, we are taking steps to ensure that enhancement of the service includes tangible efforts to ensure passenger safety.

“Accordingly, we are seeking to have internal and external surveillance cameras installed in each bus. This addition will facilitate close monitoring and recording of activity,” he said.

The minister added that “this will not only serve to deter potential criminal activity, but also assist incident investigation and resolution”.

Vaz shared that special analytics cameras with facial recognition will also be installed at security posts to record any unauthorised dispatching of buses.

“Furthermore, the JUTC has partnered with Crime Stop to apprehend perpetrators who deliberately vandalise government property. This is in conjunction with the JUTC’s Franchise Protection Department and the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the transport minister said the JUTC is actively pursuing a user-friendly mobile app, which is currently being developed, and which will allow commuters access to real-time information about bus routes, estimated arrival times and any service disruptions.

“This mobile app will enable passengers to track their bus live, plan their journeys, and receive notifications and alerts regarding any changes or delays in service,” said Vaz.

He said commuters will no longer have to stand for hours waiting for a bus.