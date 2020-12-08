Next Post

St James Municipal Corporation to stage Xmas Tree Lighting virtually

Tue Dec 8 , 2020
The St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) has announced plans to stage the 2020 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Montego Bay virtually on Sunday, December 13. Chair

You May Like

Next Post

St James Municipal Corporation to stage Xmas Tree Lighting virtually

Tue Dec 8 , 2020
The St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) has announced plans to stage the 2020 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Montego Bay virtually on Sunday, December 13. Chair

You May Like

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!