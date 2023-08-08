Suspect held after 15-y-o girl is killed and mother, relatives beaten Loop Jamaica

The Trelawny police have taken a person of interest into custody following the death of 15-year-old Jamila Cole, who was killed by criminals during an attack at her Cotton Tree, Albert Town, Trelawny home on Sunday.

Cole’s mother and cousin were also beaten up with wooden objects by the intruders.

Reports from the police are that shortly after 2am on Sunday, the teenager, her mother, and a cousin were at home when they came under attack by men who gained entry to the house through a window.

The three females were taken to hospital where Cole later succumbed to her injuries.

The police have not yet established a clear lead into the deadly attack.