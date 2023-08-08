Suspect held after 15-y-o girl is killed and mother, relatives beaten Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Suspect held after 15-y-o girl is killed and mother, relatives beaten Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

3 men killed in Greendale Drive, St Andrew identified

Networking in full bloom: PSOJ mingle showcases Scotia’s go-green loan

Suspect held after 15-y-o girl killed and mother, relatives beaten

L’Or?al grant boosts US dermatologist’s impact in rural Jamaica

Women’s World Cup: France end Morocco’s run; advance to quarterfinals

Donaldson ‘proud’ of Reggae Girlz after World Cup exit

Child killed, mother, other relatives assaulted in home invasion

Agriculture Ministry to resuscitate rainwater storage areas

Reggae Girlz knocked out of World Cup by Colombia

‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete

Tuesday Aug 08

34?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Trelawny police have taken a person of interest into custody following the death of 15-year-old Jamila Cole, who was killed by criminals during an attack at her Cotton Tree, Albert Town, Trelawny home on Sunday.

Cole’s mother and cousin were also beaten up with wooden objects by the intruders.

Reports from the police are that shortly after 2am on Sunday, the teenager, her mother, and a cousin were at home when they came under attack by men who gained entry to the house through a window.

Related Article

The three females were taken to hospital where Cole later succumbed to her injuries.

The police have not yet established a clear lead into the deadly attack.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

3 men killed in Greendale Drive, St Andrew identified

Business

Networking in full bloom: PSOJ mingle showcases Scotia’s go-green loan

Entertainment

DJ Kool Herc, Father of Hip Hop, to receive national award in Jamaica

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz have fun in training ahead of round of 16 World Cup game

The Jamaica women’s national team might be 24 hours out from a historic game at the Women’s World Cup, but you couldn’t tell from the vibe around the training ground on Monday.
Players danced and s

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaican in US on J1 visa charged with abandoning baby in bushes

A Jamaican student in the United States on a J1 visa has been arrested after allegedly abandoning her newborn daughter in bushes in North Myrtle Beach in South Carolina on Sunday.
Britney Whe

Entertainment

Fury over decision to honour Machel Montano on Ja’s Independence Day

The decision to honour Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano with a Key to the City of Kingston has been met with scepticism by some social media users who have expressed concern that an entertainer fr

Jamaica News

31-y-o talks early life in Jamaica, road to getting PhD from Harvard

Thirty-one-year-old Jemar Bather is yet to come to grips with the reality that he has successfully earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biostatistics from Harvard University.
“It felt surre

Lifestyle

Manchester’s Samantha McLean cops Farm Queen title at Denbigh

Manchester’s representative, Samantha McLean, copped the National Farm Queen Competition at the annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Saturday night.
McLean is a 23-

Jamaica News

Third time’s the charm? Or was it the fifth mic that worked for PM?

Morgan Heritage receives Reggae Icon Award

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols