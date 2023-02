A 9mm pistol containing four 9mm cartridges was found by the police during a targeted operation at Darlintober district in St Elizabeth on Monday, February 13.

Reports from the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are that between 4am and 5am, police acting on information searched a house, where they found the firearm on a bed beneath a pile of clothes.

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the find.

Investigations continue into the find and seizure.