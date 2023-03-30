Suspect held after ‘locking man in building and setting it ablaze Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Suspect held after ‘locking man in building and setting it ablaze’

Thursday Mar 30

Sleuths assigned to the Denham Town police have charged 29-year-old Ricardo Rodney, otherwise called ‘Kemar’,of Regent Street, Kingston 14 with attempted murder in connection with an incident that took place at Oxford Market in the parish on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the victim was in his shop when Rodney locked him inside. Allegations are that Rodney poured a corrosive substance on the building and set it ablaze.

The victim escaped with the assistance of another man who opened the door. The police were summoned and he was taken to the hospital where he was admitted in critical condition with several burns to his face and body.

On Thursday, March 16, 2022, Rodney was arrested and on Wednesday, March 22 he was charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is not yet finalized.

