Suspect in Clarendon mass killing fatally shot by security forces
Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

Steve Smith

One of the suspected shooters in the killing of eight persons and the wounding of nine others in Cherry Tree Lane, Four Paths, Clarendon on Sunday night, was shot and killed during a confrontation with the security forces on Wednesday.

The deceased is Steve Smith, alias ‘Thicka’ or ‘Fly Brain’.

A joint media release from the security forces on Wednesday afternoon said Smith was suspected of having been involved in numerous other contract-related killings and other serious crimes in Clarendon and other parishes.

In addition, Smith was wanted by the May Pen police for murder, and was a person of interest in several other murder probes.

Reports are that members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Clarendon Operational Support Team (OST) reportedly went to a location in Osbourne Store, Clarendon, relatively near Four Paths, in search of Smith and other men who were suspected of having been involved in Sunday’s mass murders and shootings.

It was reported that there was a confrontation, during which Smith was shot and injured.

He was taken to the May Pen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The nation continues to reel from news of the Cherry Lane massacre, during which eight persons, including a seven-year-old male student of Four Paths Primary School and three women, were killed.

Five men have so far been detained in the ongoing investigations into the brutal attack.

The Government on Wednesday declared a state of emergency (SOE) in Clarendon in a bid to prevent reprisals.

