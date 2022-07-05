Suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged with first-degree murder | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged with first-degree murder
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged with first-degree murder

Loop News

14 minutes ago

Robert E Crimo III has been charged.

Prosecutor said the suspect in the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

More charges are to come, according to prosecutors.

The 22-year-old suspect, Robert E Crimo III, was charged a day after he allegedly opened fire on patrons at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday. Thirty people were wounded in the incident.

Crimo was arrested Monday evening after a brief pursuit.

A gunman believed to be Crimo opened fire from a rooftop on an Independence Day parade in the Highland Park area of Chicago.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing.

