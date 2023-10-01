Suspect in killing of nine-year-old girl in St Ann escapes custody Loop Jamaica

Suspect in killing of nine-year-old girl in St Ann escapes custody
Sunday Oct 01

Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Troy Ellis

The 27-year-old male suspect in respect of the recent rape and murder of nine-year-old Talia Thompson in Discovery Bay, St Ann, has escaped from police guard at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital.

The man has been admitted at the medical facility with self-inflicted wounds since Saturday, September 23, the same day he reportedly brutally murdered little Talia, a promising fourth grade student of Discovery Bay Primary School.

Preliminary reports are that the suspect managed to free himself from a handcuff which was intended to restrain him to his hospital bed on Saturday night, and made good his escape.

The broken handcuffs left behind by escapee Troy Ellis at St Ann’s Bay Hospital in St Ann on Saturday night, still attached to the hospital bed which he occupied. The rape and murder suspect is now on the run.

In a release on the matter on Sunday morning, the police a manhunt has been launched for 27-year-old Troy Ellis, a hotel worker of Fort Land, Discovery Bay, St Ann.

The police reported are that about 10:35 pm on Saturday, Ellis, who was charged with the rape and murder of 9-yearold Talia Thompson, escaped while being treated at hospital.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Troy Ellis to contact the St Ann’s Bay police at 972-2209, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding members of the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour fugitives.

