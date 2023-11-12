Suspect in triple murder shot dead by cops in MoBay Loop Jamaica

Investigators from the Independent Commission of Investigations have commenced a probe into Friday night’s killing of a man who allegedly engaged members of a police team in a firefight in St James, the parish that is currently under a state of public emergency.

The police have identified the deceased as David Wong, who was reportedly a person of interest in last month’s triple murder in the historic Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay.

Reports are that about 7:30pm, a police team was on patrol on Princess Street in Montego Bay when Wong was shot in an alleged firefight.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shootout, an illegal firearm was seized, the police said.