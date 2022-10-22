Suspect linked to murder of social media influencer fails to show Loop Jamaica

The manhunt for the man identified as a person of interest in the killing of social media influencer, Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend has intensified as police are reporting that the Saturday, 5:00 pm deadly line that was issued for Rudhane ‘Chizzy’ Patterson to turn himself over to the authorities has passed and the accused man is nowhere to be found.

Police report that the body of 35-year-old Townsend was fished from the sea in Reading, St James on Friday. Investigators said the body was found in a semi-nude state with what appeared to be a wound to the head.

The body was later identified by a relative on Saturday.

At the same time, police released the name of Patterson, a Hanover resident and named him as a person of interest in their probe into the death of the female.

The police said Patterson who is from the Prosper section of the parish was being asked to turn himself over at the Freeport Police Station by 5:00 pm on Saturday to assist with their investigations.

“We have Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover as a person of interest in this investigation and we are asking him to turn himself into the police by 5:00 pm,” the police said.

Checks with the station at 6:00 pm and police said they were yet to hear from Patterson.

The police said a series of operations were conducted on Saturday morning in a neighbouring parish and a vehicle was also recovered.

Additionally, the high command is asking anyone who believes that they have information that can assist the investigation to call the police emergency 119, the JCF tip line at 811 or Crime Stop at 311.