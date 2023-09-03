Suspected burglar shot by cops in US after ‘stabbing police dog’ Loop Jamaica

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis shot a burglary suspect who allegedly stabbed a police dog.

The dog, named ‘Ringo’ underwent surgery for three stab wounds Saturday morning, and was in stable condition, WXIN-TV reported.

The suspect also was in stable condition.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a break-in at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service just before 8pm on Friday.

The officers found the suspect near the business’ front desk. The suspect refused commands to surrender, and Ringo engaged the suspect, who then stabbed the dog.

It is unclear how many officers opened fire, but the suspect was hit at least once.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s internal affairs unit has opened an investigation into the shooting, and the officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

The incident marks the third officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis since the beginning of August.