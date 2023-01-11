Suspected ‘chain grabber’ shot in Half-Way-Tree Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A section of Half-Way-Tree in St Andrew in the vicinity of the transport centre has been cordoned off, resulting in a build-up of traffic in the area, after an suspected “chain grabber” was shot in the area on Wednesday.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the man allegedly grabbed a chain from a licensed firearm holder in the busy commercial district and ran.

He was reportedly shot by the licensed gun holder.

The suspected chain grabber was accosted by the police, who were in the area, and transported to hospital.

He was reportedly shot in the leg.

NewsAmericasNow.com