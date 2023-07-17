Suspected drowning of police trainee in Treasure Beach Loop Jamaica

Suspected drowning of police trainee in Treasure Beach Loop Jamaica
A Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) trainee is suspected to have drowned at the police’s Tranquility Bay training facility in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, on Monday.

The cop has so far not been located due to rough sea conditions.

Loop News understands that sometime after 8am, the trainees were participating in a swimming exercise in the sea when one of them got into difficulties and was swept away by strong currents.

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were subsequently called to the area to assist the police in the search for the trainee cop. His identity has not been made public.

Investigations into the circumstances of the trainee’s suspected drowning are ongoing.

