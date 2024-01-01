Suspected lotto scammer chased, firearm reportedly seized during raid Loop Jamaica

One .40 Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol fitted with a magazine containing three .40mm rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in Greenwood district in Trelawny on Thursday, December 28. One man suspected to be involved in lotto scamming is in custody.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that at about 8:55 pm, lawmen were on operation in the area when they reportedly observed the man running into a shop. The police officers chased him, accosted him, searched him, and found the firearm.

The police team then searched the premises and found a magazine and lottery scamming paraphernalia.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.