Suspected lotto scammer chased, firearm reportedly seized during raid Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Suspected lotto scammer chased, firearm reportedly seized during raid Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

JMMB Foundation ‘shares the love’ with 3,000 vulnerable people

Gunmen sent scampering as cops seize more guns in raids on New Year

Firearm found in brown bag during New Year’s raid

Mount Pleasant end the year atop Jamaica Premier League

Buff Bay men charged with separate break-ins a year after acts

Probe into dancehall artiste Meddikk’s disappearance said still active

Mystery shoppers to assess public-sector services

Suspected lotto scammer chased, firearm reportedly seized during raid

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

Monday Jan 01

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

One .40 Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol fitted with a magazine containing three .40mm rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in Greenwood district in Trelawny on Thursday, December 28. One man suspected to be involved in lotto scamming is in custody.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that at about 8:55 pm, lawmen were on operation in the area when they reportedly observed the man running into a shop. The police officers chased him, accosted him, searched him, and found the firearm.

The police team then searched the premises and found a magazine and lottery scamming paraphernalia.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Our Endz

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

World News

US mom suspected of killing her children arrested in UK

Our Endz

JMMB Foundation ‘shares the love’ with 3,000 vulnerable people

More From

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist dies after stunt goes wrong on Portland roadway

A motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained when he collided into a minibus while performing a stunt on the St Margaret’s Bay main road in Portland on Saturday.
A video of the two-vehicle bang-

Jamaica News

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

See also

Sport

Mount Pleasant end the year atop Jamaica Premier League

Mount Pleasant FA ended the year atop the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) table following a 1-0 win over Humble Lion at Drax Hall on Sunday. The defending champions finished t

Lifestyle

‘NCIS’ actor Michael Weatherly in ‘tropical wonderland’ Jamaica

Actor shares several videos with X followers

Jamaica News

Woman granted bail re alleged involvement in big workplace robbery

A woman who is charged for an alleged role in the robbery of a phone store where she was employed in Claremont, St Ann, was granted $200,000 bail when she appeared in the St Ann Parish Court.
Betto

World News

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of very strong earthquakes

Japan issued tsunami alerts and ordered evacuations following a series of earthquakes on Monday that started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of its main island. 
The J

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols