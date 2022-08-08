Suspected murderer, shot by cops minutes after killing man, identified Loop Jamaica

Suspected murderer, shot by cops minutes after killing man, identified
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The man who was fatally shot during a reported shootout with police in Central Village has been identified.

The deceased is Devon ‘Blender’ Brown.

Police said Brown was a person who was featured on the police’s most wanted list recently. His name was also posted on Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Wanted Wednesday platform on social media.

Reports are that Brown and another man reportedly on Thursday, August 4, shot and killed a man in the Little Lane section of Central Village and were making their escape from the area when they were confronted by a police team.

A shootout ensued and Brown was shot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police reported.

Another man who was traveling with Brown escaped. Law enforcement officers are still conducting a search to locate the fugitive.

