Suspected robber fatally shot by cop in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations is now probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Free Town, Clarendon on Monday morning.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly shot by a policeman.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the deceased is suspected to have broken into a nearby shop about 3:45 am.

He then had an alleged confrontation with the policeman and was shot.

A source close to the investigation said that INDECOM has collected forensic evidence for testing and is conducting initial interviews of law enforcement officers as well as witness canvassing.