Suspected robber fatally shot by cop in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica

Suspected robber fatally shot by cop in Clarendon
Parents keen on preventing underage drinking

Suspected thief fatally shot by cop in Clarendon

Pembroke Hall High School gifted with Huawei Idea Hub

102 COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, one more death

ICYMI: Watch JCDC’s creative writing competition awards ceremony, more

Support pouring in for dancehall icon Tiger after suffering stroke

From Belgium to Jamaica, with love: Photog zooms in on Saint models

Proper housing solutions can help stem crime, says HAJ exec

St Thomas man gets minimum 10 years for incest, having sex with minor

Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

The shop the unidentified man fatally shot by a policeman is alleged to have broken into on Monday morning in Free Town, Clarendon.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is now probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Free Town, Clarendon on Monday morning.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly shot by a policeman.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the deceased is suspected to have broken into a nearby shop about 3:45 am.

He then had an alleged confrontation with the policeman and was shot.

A source close to the investigation said that INDECOM has collected forensic evidence for testing and is conducting initial interviews of law enforcement officers as well as witness canvassing.

