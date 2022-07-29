Suspected robbers cut down in gunfight with cops Loop Jamaica

The police have revealed plans to stem robberies committed by motorcyclists following the shooting of two suspected robbers who allegedly challenged the police in Rockfort, East Kingston, on Friday.

According to head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary McKenzie, the men were injured when they challenged a team trained to deal with bike robbers.

A manhunt is now under way for two other suspects who fled the scene of the shooting that occurred at a section of the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway.

ACP McKenzie said about 12:10pm. PSTEB quick response team, acting on information that two robbers were on a motorcycle, went to the Rockfort area. When the police got on to the section of Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway they saw the men matching the description.

Another motorcycle with a driver and pillion rider was also seen in the area, the police said. Both drivers were signalled to stop, however, they did not comply.

The men reportedly pulled firearms and fired several shots at the police. The gunfire was returned and one of the motorcycles fell. The men tried to escape, however, one of them fell to the ground reportedly clutching a Smith and Wesson revolver, loaded with four rounds of ammunition. The other man was accosted.

The two injured men were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other admitted under police guard. The other two hoodlums remain at large.

ACP McKenzie said the quick response team was put in place to counter the high rate of robberies being committed by individuals on motorbikes.

“What has been happening across the Corporate Area… is that we have had a number of motorcyclists travelling with pillion riders who are actually trying to rob persons. And so. the police have been putting up a kind of response to curtail this activity,” ACP McKenzie said.

The assistant commissioner said they would intensify their activities in the short and medium term.

“The police will not allow persons on motorcycle to go around and rob persons. We have noticed that some of these motorcyclists are portraying themselves as if they are actually doing delivery services. What they are actually doing is scouting ahead to rob persons and, in some instances, shoot them.

“We noticed it, and we have stepped up our strategic response in the Corporate Area and St Andrew… Once we see persons travelling on bikes and we see they’re loitering, we will check them. Illegal motorcycles will not be returned,” he said.