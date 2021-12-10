Suspected ‘serial bike robber’ nabbed in police chase | Loop Jamaica

Police say the coordinated efforts of several teams in the St Andrew North Division resulted in the arrest of a suspected serial bike robber on Thursday, December 9.

The suspected serial robber was nabbed after a chase that culminated on Red Hills Road, St Andrew about 3:30 pm.

According to a release from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, the teams went into action when a transmission from the Police Emergency Communication Centre alerted units that a robber, who left victims in the Liguanea and Constant Spring Road areas of St Andrew, was believed to be in the vicinity of Constant Spring Road.

“The suspect — who was travelling on a motorcycle — was spotted in the Cassava Piece area, however, he utilised the sidewalk to elude the lawmen,” the release said.

The police said the teams were relentless and continued their pursuit of the suspect, eventually cornering him in the vicinity of Elizabeth Avenue on Red Hills Road.

“He attempted to flee on foot when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a police service vehicle, however, supporting teams had surrounded the area, and he was held in a nearby gully,” said the police.

The motorcycle was reportedly seized, along with four cellular phones, all of which the police believe were stolen.

A cross-divisional investigation is said to now be underway, as the suspect’s possible involvement in a series of robberies is being probed in the neighbouring St Andrew Central Division.

The police did not disclose the identity of the suspected robber.