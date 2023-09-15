Suspected St Ann serial killer now in custody Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the murders of five street persons in the Ocho Rios area of the parish.

The man was arrested on Thursday as the police conduct an intensive investigation into the murders which occurred over the course of this year.

Head of the St Ann Police Division, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, said the suspect was tracked down by detectives from the Ocho Rios Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The suspect’s arrest is being seen as a major breakthrough with the case.

“He is being processed by the detectives and as soon as he is charged…,” said Powell, while commending the police personnel who have been involved in the investigation, including from the St Ann Proactive Team.