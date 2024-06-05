Suspected triggerman in Tuesday murder cut down by cops on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

A man who was fingered as the triggerman in a murder in St James on Tuesday, was fatally shot at a Montego Bay guesthouse during an alleged shootout with members of a police squad on Wednesday afternoon.

The police say an illegal firearm loaded with a magazine with three rounds of ammunition, was seized.

The deceased has been identified as Colin Walters.

Speaking during a press conference at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay on Wednesday, commander of the St James Police Division, Superintendent Eron Samuels, reported that about 2:25 pm, members of the St James Operational Support Team (OST) went to a guesthouse on Thompson Street in Montego Bay in search of Walters.

Samuels said Walters was the prime suspect in relation to Tuesday night’s gun slaying of a man in the Tucker area of the parish.

“Upon conducting this operation, the members of the Operational Support Team were fired upon by the suspect,” said Samuels.

“Members of the team returned the fire and at the end of the incident, one man was seen clutching a Browning single-action pistol with three live rounds remaining in the magazine,” he added.

Samuels said during a previous operation, two other suspects in relation to the Tucker killing were apprehended and taken into custody.

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) is investigating the fatal police shooting.

INDECOM is also probing the fatal shooting of two men who were allegedly involved in a shootout with the police in Hanover on Tuesday.