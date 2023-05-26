Suspects held in getaway car days after robbing foreigners in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Two days after foreigners – a mother and daughter – were robbed at gunpoint in Portmore, St Catherine, the alleged perpetrators were nabbed in the “getaway” vehicle in downtown Kingston.

The police are attributing the arrest to thecollaborative efforts of their St Catherine South and Central colleagues. The foreigners were robbed in Braeton Phase 1 on Monday, and the suspects were arrested on Orange Street in Kingston on Wednesday.

Reports from the police are that about 8pm, the woman and her daughter were awaiting family members when they were pounced upon by two robbers travelling in a Honda Fit motor car.

They were held up at gunpoint, and the gunmen reportedly took a bag from the women. The bag is said to have contained cash estimated at GBP 100 and other personal items.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

The police said,based on information gathered, a motor car that fit the description of the “getaway vehicle” was intercepted on Orange Street on Wednesday with the alleged suspects aboard.

Both men were taken into custody, however, the police said their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.