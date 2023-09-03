‘Suspicious actions’ land minibus passenger in jail on gun charges Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Manchester Police Division have charged a construction worker with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition in relation to an incident that occurred on the Melrose main road in Porus in the parish on Wednesday, August 23.

The accused is 24-year-old Kemar Brown, otherwise called ‘Mug’, of Inverness Drive, Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 10am, law enforcers were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota minibus to stop after detecting a breach of the Road Traffic Act.

While talking with the driver, Brown, who was a passenger aboard the vehicle, was observed by the police team, and his actions aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and a knapsack bag that he had was also searched. During the search of the knapsack, a 9mm Janine pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was found inside the bag.

Brown was subsequently taken into custody.

Following investigations, he was charged with the offences after he underwent an interview session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, September 13.