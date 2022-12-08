‘Suspicious customer’ runs leaving bag with gun on cops’ approach Loop Jamaica

Police officers from the Hanover division seized an illegal firearm and eight rounds of ammunition on the Chester Castle main road in the parish on Wednesday, December 7.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about 2:15 pm, law enforcers were along the main road when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

While being approached by the law enforcers, the man ran, leaving behind a bag which contained a Brazilian .38 revolver with five .38 cartridges, along with three additional cartridges.

Investigations continue into the incident.