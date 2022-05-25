SV Foundation gifts children’s homes with vegetable gardens | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
SV Foundation gifts children’s homes with vegetable gardens | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
SV Foundation gifts children’s homes with vegetable gardens

Wednesday May 25

30?C
1 hrs ago

Left to right: Director of the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) Heather Goldson, alongside Digital and Social Media Manager at Supreme Ventures Ltd, Kajay Rowe, Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) representative, Shaneka McCrae-Pellington, and Communications Coordinator at SVL, Jhana Edwards, engage in tree planting activities at the Homestead Place of Safety, Stony Hill, on Monday (Labour Day).

In support of National Labour Day 2022, the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) undertook two projects that saw the team taking steps to improve the well-being of the charges at the Homestead Place of Safety and SOS Children’s Village, in the Stony Hill area.

A group of volunteers from the SVF spent Monday installing and planting vegetable garden boxes at both homes and painting sections of the Homestead Place of Safety.

SVF director, Heather Goldson, revealed how enthusiastic the team members were to volunteer this Labour Day and help make a difference in the lives of the children.

“We were looking forward to the project and were really excited leading up to its execution. In keeping up with the SVF mandate, our team worked diligently to identify good projects that seek to improve the quality of life and have a lasting impact on their lives. This year, our projects were no different. We spruced up the main multipurpose hall for the children at Homestead so they can enjoy their space even more.”

Goldson added: “We are also very pleased to provide both SOS Children’s Village and Homestead Place of Safety with vegetable garden boxes. These vegetable garden boxes will help each home provide the children with nutritious, economical, and sustainable meal options. The team also planted fruit trees that will serve not only as food sources in the future but will positively impact the physical environment of the homes.”

