SVF awards 20 students in state care with scholarships | Loop Jamaica

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) has announced the recipients of its scholarship programme, which will fund the academic pursuits of 20 exceptional students in state care.

The programme, which is executed in partnership with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), will provide full four-year scholarships to each recipient worth approximately $100 million.

These funds will go towards tuition, boarding, subsistence stipend and any miscellaneous expenses during the students’ academic programmes.

CEO of the Child Protection and Family Services, Rosalee Gage-Grey, said the agency is grateful for the donation.

“We are quite thankful for the support of the foundation. At a total value of $100 million, these scholarships will, without a doubt, greatly impact the future of not only these youngsters but also the future of Jamaica. In front of us are future nurses, engineers, animators and entrepreneurs. Their success will not be self-serving but instead will serve generations of Jamaicans to come,” she said while giving remarks at the award ceremony on Tuesday.

The recipients of the award will be pursuing their studies in business, medicine, law, economics, civil engineering, animation and education, among other disciplines.

SVF Director Heather Goldson said the foundation hopes to empower the recipients of the scholarships.

“Through this initiative, we hope to give them the tools to succeed as they go after their dreams which previously may have seemed impossible. As a nation, we must recognise that our human capital comes from the length and breadth of our country, and the talent and drive that Jamaica has been overly blessed with should never be taken for granted

and always nurtured and encouraged,” she said

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Empowerment, Robert “Nesta” Morgan, applauded the initiative and commended the foundation for its continued partnership with the government.

“We’re seeing many success stories from our child-care ecosystem. But we do have a lot of challenges, and it is upon us to continue partnering with entities like the Supreme Ventures Foundation, which have demonstrated a willingness to work with the government, private homes and the CPFSA for the betterment of our children. I think that exemplifies what a good corporate citizen should be,” he stated.

This year marks four years in which the foundation has partnered with the government on improving the safety and wellbeing of children in state care. In 2019, the foundation signed an MOU with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in response to a deadly fire at the Walker’s Place of Safety which claimed the lives of two children in 2018.

Since then, the foundation has implemented a multi-million-dollar fire safety programme that has so far upgraded the fire alarm systems in 22 homes islandwide and provides ongoing training for staff and wards on how to conduct themselves during an emergency.