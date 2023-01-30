SVG to lead next discussion at the EU-CELAC Summit

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will lead the discussion at the next EU-CELAC Summit Heads of State and Government to take place in Brussels in July this year.

The Summit will further strengthen the bi-regional partnership of the European Union and the Members of Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, on shared priorities like the fight against climate change, health, food security, migration, security and the fight against transnational crime.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that this will be extra-ordinary for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/EU-CELAC-SUMMIT.mp3

The EU-CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government will take place in Brussels on July 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the purpose of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States CELAC is not to displace the Organization of American States OAS.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement while speaking on Radio yesterday where he spoke about the purpose of CELAC.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PM-CELAC-PURPOSE.mp3

Dr. Gonsalves said CELAC has put in place a number of declarations focusing on several issues affecting Latin America and the Caribbean.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PM-DECLARATIONS.mp3

