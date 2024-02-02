SVL extends $75m partnership with JOA for 5 more years Loop Jamaica

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has extended its partnership with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) for an additional five years.

The new partnership, valued at $75 million, was formalised during a signing ceremony at the offices of JOA on Friday. JOA president Christopher Samuda and SVL executive chairman Gary Peart were the signatories to the agreement.

This renewed partnership is strategically aligned with Jamaica’s preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

“This five-year cash investment at a value of $75 million will serve to build out the Olympic infrastructure in a substantive way while facilitating talent in transitioning to the greatest stage, the Olympic stage, where aspirations in sport will be realised, as we at the JOA, engender in stakeholders, responsible citizenship in sport,” stated Samuda.

Peart expressed confidence in the partnership’s ability to extend support to various sporting communities, fostering success. “As we look ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics and other international competitions, I am confident that Jamaica will continue to produce world-class athletes across various disciplines. We look forward to cheering them on, win, lose or draw,” said Pears. “With the combined support of Supreme Ventures and the Jamaica Olympic Association, I have no doubt that we will witness even more golden moments in the years to come.”

This renewed five-year collaboration marks the second partnership between SVL and JOA.

The first partnership was established in 2021, and its success paved the way for a renewed agreement over an extended period.

Peart highlighted the positive impact of SVL’s sponsorship on significant sports achievements since 2021.

“Since 2021, when we first signed a partnership agreement with the JOA, we’ve seen some big achievements in sports – our gymnasts earned commendations and medals in international competition, our senior netball team earned Commonwealth and World Championship medals and our track stars continued their global dominance. We believe our sponsorship played a part in creating these successes and so we’re happy to be back on board once again with the JOA,” Peart added.

Samuda emphasised SVL’s increased investment, rising from the previous $45 million agreement over three years, as a testament to their belief in the JOA’s initiatives. “The renewal of this multi-million partnership between the Jamaica Olympic Association and Supreme Ventures Limited, at a significantly increased value, demonstrates corporate confidence in the Jamaica Olympic Association and SVL’s unwavering commitment to the Olympic movement and, indeed, sport. However, its value goes beyond money,” shared Samuda.

SVL chief marketing officer Heather Goldson announced a supportive initiative by McKayla Financial Services, a microfinancing company under the Supreme Ventures umbrella.

McKayla Financial Services is offering a competitive loan product for individuals interested in attending the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Our micro loan comes with a discounted interest rate and flexible repayment options, which will be announced in the coming weeks,” said Goldson. “The loan product is being offered in partnership with Expressionz Travel, so in addition to the Olympic experience, you will also be experiencing the magic of Paris with a well-curated package that covers airfare, accommodation, and Schengen visa processing – all valued at US$3799 per person.”