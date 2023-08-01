SVL partner Game Park commences draw studio operations in Ghana Loop Jamaica

Game Park Limited, the partner of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) in Ghana, has successfully commissioned its cutting-edge draw studio, named the “Black Star Studio,” following the timely completion of the 90-day operational deadline mandated in its licensing agreement.

The inauguration of the Black Star Studio marks a significant milestone, as it now allows Ghanaians to access its inaugural game, “Pick 4.”

The partnership between SVL and Game Park Limited, known for its commitment to transparency and integrity, received approval from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Ghana for implementing the country’s “highest standard operating procedures” for draw processes.

SVL serves as the technical service provider for Game Park Limited and supplies the games offered by the company. The gaming platform utilized by Game Park’s games is powered by SVL’s GLI-certified proprietary software.

Clair-Ann Kennedy, CEO of SVL’s Ghana operations, expressed her pride in achieving this milestone and underscored its significance in the business partnership.

“As the technical service provider, SVL has been working closely with the Game Park team to bring the gaming experience to life. We are very proud that we have hit this milestone and are now able to support our partner as they provide world-class lottery services to Ghanaians using our proprietary lottery software,” she said.

The Game Park Draw team left to right Emelia, Queenstar, Roselyn and Mimi strike a pose at the grand opening of Supreme Ventures Limited’s new draw studio in Ghana. (Photo contributed by Game Park Limited)

The launch of the Black Star Studio is a pivotal moment in Ghana’s gaming industry, raising expectations for an innovative and trustworthy lottery platform that is poised to redefine the gaming landscape in the country.

Madam Bibi Bright, CEO of Game Park Limited, revealed that the name “Black Star Studio” holds special significance, as it represents the enduring connection between Jamaica and Ghana.

She said, “This is a world-class draw studio that symbolizes the rich history of our forebearers and our relationship with the diaspora. It holds deep cultural significance as it pays homage to Ghana’s historical roots and its connection with the diaspora. It reflects our company’s dedication to preserving the legacy of its ancestors while embracing the future of gaming in the country.”

With the launch of the Black Star Studio, Game Park Limited plans to introduce additional SVL products over the next six months, further bolstering its position as a prominent player in Ghana’s gaming industry.