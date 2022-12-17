Black Immigrant Daily News

Swells to continue battering the coastlines of much of the Caribbean through the weekend.

Pounding swells, heading our way, are peaking once again, says forecaster Dale Destin.

Precautionary actions: No one should enter the waters of the main warning areas: northern and eastern coastlines. All are also urged to stay away from rocky and or coastal structures along affected coastlines.

The year’s worst swell event could cause, will likely continue to cause or cause, among other things:

loss of life–strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea;

injuries to beachgoers;

beach closures;

major beach erosion;

flooding of some low-lying coastal roads;

disruptions to marine recreation and businesses;

salt-water intrusion and disruptions to potable water from desalination;

damage to coral reefs;

harbour closure–making the navigation of some harbour channels dangerous and

financial losses.

