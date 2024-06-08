Swiatek storms to third consecutive French Open title with Paolini win Loop Jamaica

Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open title with a dominant straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

The world number one’s brilliant winning streak continued as she won 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and eight minutes on court Philippe-Chatrier.

Paolini, playing in her maiden grand slam final, caused a few nerves by getting an early break, but it was exactly what Swiatek needed to get her focus.

Swiatek won every game in the first set from that point, using power to force Paolini to cover more ground. As mistakes crept into her game, the Pole pushed harder and took the lead.

Swiatek upped her level once more in the second set, with the Italian struggling to find any answers to get back into the tie.

The 23-year-old worked her way through the gears neatly, earning another double break to storm through the first five games.

In her last chance to stay in the match, Paolini went on the offensive to ensure she did not end up on the wrong end of a bagel scoreline, but it only took one more game for Swiatek to wrap up her fifth grand slam title.

Swiatek chases down greats

Swiatek has been equalling records for fun this year, and that only continued with her French Open victory on Saturday.

She now has an impressive four titles at Roland Garros under her belt, and she is just the second women’s player to win three consecutively since Justine Henin between 2005 and 2007, and the youngest since Monica Seles between 1990-92.

She is also just the second women’s player to win all five of her finals in Grand Slams after Seles during the Open Era, having won the US Open in 2022 as well.

Not only that, but Swiatek is the first player to win three consecutive titles at a single Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams dominated the US Open between 2012-14.

Swiatek had already previously picked up silverware at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Madrid Open and Italian Open in 2024 before adding the Grand Slam title.

She was the favourite going into Saturday’s match-up and looked unstoppable, and many will be left wondering just how far she will be able to go in the rest of the year.

A French Open run to be proud of for Paolini

Labelled as a late-bloomer, Paolini is the third player in the last decade to reach her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros after turning 28, along with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2021) and Lucie Safarova (2015).

It was always going to be a tough ask for Paolini to get her hands on the French Open trophy going up against as formidable an opponent as Swiatek.

Though she had already pulled off a big upset against Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals, and it looked like she could be on for another shock after a strong opening, she struggled to match her opponent’s aggression.

2024 has already seen Paolini undergo huge changes – she came into the year with a losing record of 78-87 and one career title.

Since the turn of the year, she is 22-10 with one trophy and has the French Open doubles final to look forward to on Sunday with partner Sara Errani.

She is already confirmed to move into the top 10 of the rankings following the end of the tournament, having said before the final that she never dreamed this far ahead, only taking each match as it came.