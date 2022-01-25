Swizz Beatz Responds To Dr. Dre Names Eminem’s Best Verzuz Opponent

Swizz Beatz has an answer for Dr. Dre’s question as to who a worthy opponent could be in a Verzuz against Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem.

Dr. Dre shared a video of Eminem rapping the closing verse of his 2020 song “Godzilla” on Sunday night, leading to a fierce debate in the hip-hop community after asking- “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!”

Swizz Beatz, a co-creator of the live Verzuz series, was the first to suggest in the comments as he pointed out a rap legend that would lead to a fire match-up.

“BUSTA!!!!!!!!!!! Let’s go,” Swizz replied.

Of course, there is no confirmation that there is a Verzuz with Eminem on the cards for the future, but the question still sent fans racing as they compared and contrasted rap legends who would be a good match for the “Lose Yourself’ rapper.

Neither Eminem nor Busta Rhymes have commented on the conversation but both rappers are undeniably among hip hop’s finest to go down in history when it comes to their respective achievements.

Eminem, for the most part, holds one of the most important records in hip hop history, with his ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ released in 2000. The project sold 1.76 million copies in its first week of distribution and broke records for the fastest-selling hip hop album of all time and the fastest-selling solo album in the United States.

Busta Rhymes, on the other hand, is an 11-time Grammy-nominated artist. He has been listed as among the 50 Greatest MCs of Our Time (1987-2007) and has been called one of the best and most prolific rappers of the 1990s by AllMusic.

The rapper has been called up in quite a few Verzuz speculations, including by Fat Joe last week, who lauded the rapper’s extensive catalogue of hits.

“Fat Joe is scared to do Verzuz with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” Fat Joe said during an IG Live video. “You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice—you seen boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers.”

He added, “Busta Rhymes is gonna out-rap, out-perform anybody who goes up in a Verzuz with him. That’s a fact. Yo, Busta Rhymes nobody wanna get in there with you, man. You might have to be an honorary—they gotta give you the check for no reason.”